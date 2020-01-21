RICHMOND — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm house fire on Colony Hill Road on Tuesday amid frigid temperatures.
No one was injured, and the residents and their pets were able to get out of the house after smelling smoke, Fire Chief Ed Atkins said.
The first units responded around 10 a.m., according to the dispatch log of Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. Crews from multiple area departments followed.
“Within a few minutes we had fire blowing through the roof on an attached garage,” Atkins said, and crews engaged in a “real tough fight” for about 15 or 20 minutes.
Eventually, firefighters got the blaze under control and saved the main part of the house, though it suffered significant damage, Atkins said. The residents, whom Atkins declined to name, have been displaced.
Atkins praised the work of the first firefighters on scene, as well as the other departments that arrived to assist. “Daytime responses for these volunteer departments are tough, and everybody did a great job,” he said.