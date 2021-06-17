CONCORD — The state Senate prevailed Wednesday in pushing back the House’s closing plan for the Sununu Youth Services Center, giving the state until March 1, 2023, to relocate residents or repurpose the center into a more suitable space for them.
The state will also get nearly $18 million more than the House had budgeted for the work.
State lawmakers from both parties, as well as juvenile advocates, have long wanted to close the center, believing a youth detention facility is the wrong place to hold and rehabilitate children. And they joined in opposing the governor’s budget request of $13 million a year for the approximately five to 10 juveniles there at any given time.
But until a joint legislative committee finalized negotiations Wednesday, the House and Senate were divided over not only the closing date but also its new facility’s size and how much to budget. The House wanted about $2 million over one year, but agreed to the Senate’s nearly $20.4 million appropriation over two years.
If Gov. Chris Sununu passes a budget that retains Wednesday’s agreement, a committee of lawmakers, state officials, and youth advocacy groups will begin work this summer on a plan to close or repurpose the center. The new facility must be able to accommodate up to 18 youths and provide enough flexibility to separate residents by gender, treatment needs, and security risk.
The committee must issue its recommendations by November and propose legislation for implementing them in time for the 2022 legislative session.