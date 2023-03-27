SURRY — An equine center that offers opportunities for therapeutic horse riding is ponying up a scholarship to cover the costs of its programs for a small number of participants in memory of a local woman who died last year.
Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, at 1140 Route 12A, launched a memorial scholarship to pay tribute to Surry woman Bethany Thornton. After a lifelong diagnosis of cerebral palsy, Thornton died April 4, 2022, at age 27, according to her mother, Michelle. Bethany began horse-riding therapy at 5 years old, her mother said.
“Overall, Bethany had a full life because we really made sure we could do everything possible for her despite her disabilities,” Michelle, of Surry, said in a phone interview. “Horseback riding was the shining light of her life; she just loved every minute of it.”
Freedom Reins allows children aged 4 and up and people with physical and intellectual disabilities a chance to brush, lead and ride horses. Programs for individuals last six weeks and participants visit the center once a week to take part, according to Freedom Reins Executive Director Denise Dragon.
“We start the weekend of Easter and we end the weekend of Halloween with a huge trick-or-treat for all the riders to decorate the sensory path and the animals all have costumes,” Dragon said.
The sensory path is an interactive walkway of flags, painted rocks and other visually stimulating objects for children with autism or other conditions to ride horses along, Dragon said, where they can control the animals as they follow the path.
The scholarship opened about three weeks ago and is supported by private donors, Dragon said, adding that the center has received about $700 in donations for the fund as of Sunday.
“I think right now we’re able to provide two scholarships per session, and we do four sessions,” she said from a horse barn this past weekend. “It’s about $360 per six-week session for a participant.”
The concept came about when Bethany’s family contacted the riding center asking Dragon if they could list Freedom Reins on Bethany’s obituary for donations. Dragon said Bethany died just one week before the riding center officially opened.
“I was a little awestruck at that time just starting out, and absolutely we did receive some nice monetary donations from that,” Dragon said.
Bethany began therapeutic horse riding at the Keene-based program Miracles in Motion when she was 5 years old, her mother Michelle said. She said it was an activity that was more than just about improving Bethany’s mental wellness — it also gave her a chance to be more mobile whereas she would normally need a walker to aid in getting around.
“When you realize somebody [like Bethany] has so much trouble walking and it’s so difficult, the freedom they feel when they’re on top of the horse is absolutely incredible,” Michelle said. “… She didn’t have to work at moving her body, which was a struggle for her because her muscles were tight and she struggled with walking and needed a lot of help. It got harder as she got older.”
Michelle said Bethany was diagnosed with cerebral palsy before the age of 1 after she contracted meningitis at just 4 days old. But Michelle said the disease didn’t stop her daughter from being sociable.
“Bethany was the kind of person that when she would go out with an aide or something, she would make friends everywhere because she was so bubbly and excited about things,” Michelle said.
She said Bethany seemed to be determined to defy expectations of someone with her condition.
“She did eventually learn to walk, and she talked all the time as she had a real strong voice,” Michelle said. “She loved to sing and could read and do simple math. She always put her best effort in to try everything.”
Dragon launched Freedom Reins on her property using her own horses with Program Manager Rebecca Marrero when Dragon saw a need for a new therapeutic horse-riding program in the Monadnock Region.
Dragon said she previously volunteered at the Keene program True Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship for two years. She runs Freedom Reins as her “passion job,” working full-time from home for Milford-based business Alene Candles and also serving as Surry’s town auditor and as a supervisor of the checklist for local elections.
“We started last April figuring we’d give it a go and see what would happen, and the first session filled up in like two weeks,” she said, sitting in her horse barn this past weekend.
Freedom Reins also plans to offer a spring vacation camp from April 24-27 between 8 a.m. to noon for ages 6-14, with more activities than the standard weekly programs at the center.
“There’s a special visitor every day that comes, we do lots of arts and crafts, the kids all go home with a bucket full of stuff for them from the camp and they make a couple of new friends,” Dragon said. “We did a camp [in] August of last year and we filled up very quickly.”
Dragon said visitors to the August camp included Surry’s volunteer fire department, which brought its fire engine for children to interact with and use its water hose.
She said therapeutic horse riding can be a positive social outlet and boon to building confidence in those with nonverbal disabilities and other intellectual and health conditions.
“We have a couple of nonverbal individuals we can actually get to speak to us a little bit by the end of it and it’s a huge comfort level for them,” she said. “We have a gentleman that is older and deaf and doesn’t always want to ride, but sometimes he comes in to lead a horse around and brushes it. For him, that’s the highlight of his week.”
As for Michelle, she said she best remembers the joy horses brought to Bethany and the enthusiasm her daughter brought to others throughout life.
“Her energy and her excitement about things brought smiles to everybody that came up to her — there’s so much love that was transferred,” Michelle said. “That, for me, is what it’s all about; it’s like she was here to teach us that life is all about love. It doesn’t matter what your disability or what your difference is.”
She said she’s pleased to feel Bethany’s life might still make an impact in others’ lives through the scholarship supporting those with financial hurdles to experience therapeutic horse riding.
“It’s a wonderful thing Denise is doing, and I feel so blessed that … through this scholarship, other children are going to benefit,” Michelle said.
Those wanting to contribute to the Bethany Thornton Memorial Scholarship may visit www.frnh.org which features a donation link for the fund, while those interested in applying to receive it may email Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center at freedomreinsnh@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.