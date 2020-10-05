Eight New Hampshire residents died in seven separate fires this year, including two in the southwestern part of the state, according to information released Friday by the N.H. Department of Safety.
Among the eight who have died this year are a 68-year-old Fitzwilliam man and a 29-year-old Claremont woman.
Glenn Sillanpaa, 68, died from thermal inhalation when fire broke out in his home on Royalston Road in Fitzwilliam on the morning of March 8. A dog and four cats also perished in the blaze.
On the night of May 6, Mia Follensbee, 29, and her service dog were found dead after fire tore through the single-room, cottage-style home they were living in on Myrtle Street. The cause of death was determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning from smoke inhalation.
Both fires occurred during the second deadliest three-month period — March through May — for accidental fires in the past decade, according to the state Department of Safety.
The common denominator: The homes contained no confirmed working smoke alarms.
“Many people think fire won’t happen to them,” State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said in a prepared statement issued Oct. 2. “While we truly hope it doesn’t, we would be remiss in not calling attention to what we are continuing to see in our state. Fire does not discriminate, and when there is a fire, smoke alarms are the biggest factor when it comes to giving people time to get out alive.”
The state has seen 49 deaths from residential fires during the last five years. In more than 50 percent of those fires, dwellings had no working smoke alarms. The national rate is 40 percent, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Firefighters located no working smoke alarms in any of the seven residential fires in the state this year.
New Hampshire law requires that smoke alarms be installed on every level of a dwelling and in every bedroom, as well as outside each separate sleeping area. The NFPA recommends installing interconnected smoke detectors.
Parisi also advises sleeping with the bedroom door closed. Most unintentional fatal fires occur between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to the state safety department. Keeping the bedroom door closed allows more time to escape, Parisi said.
He noted that today’s synthetic furnishings burn faster than “legacy” furnishings made of natural materials, giving occupants less time to react to a house fire. Contemporary furnishings, he said, “burn faster, hotter, and produce much more toxic smoke.”
The time to react to a fire today, he said, is three minutes, compared to 17 minutes 20 years ago.
Smoke alarm tips
For the best protection, homeowners should install both ionization and photoelectric alarms, according to the state fire marshal’s office. Ionization alarms are generally more responsive to flames, while photoelectric alarms are more responsive to smoldering fires. Here are some tips from the N.H. Department of Safety regarding the installation of smoke detectors:
Install smoke alarms on the ceiling or high on a wall. Smoke rises.
Test alarms monthly by pushing on the test button on the exterior of the alarm.
Replace batteries at least once a year. If an alarm “chirps,” this is a warning that the battery is low and should be replaced immediately.
Smoke alarms should be interconnected. This allows notification to all parts of the residence.
Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old — or sooner if not properly functioning.
If cooking fumes or shower steam set off nuisance alarms, replace the alarm with a model with a “hush” button, which will reduce the unit’s sensitivity for a short period.
An ionization model with a hush button or a photoelectric unit should be used if the alarm is within 20 feet of a cooking appliance.