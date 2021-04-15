Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Rain likely. High around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.