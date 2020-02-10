BRATTLEBORO — Police made several drug-related arrests after searching a Canal Street home Saturday, the Brattleboro Police Department said in a news release.
According to the release, sent Sunday night, police seized 40 grams of suspected cocaine, 8.5 grams of suspected fentanyl and 5 grams of suspected heroin.
The release lists the arrests and charges as:
* Curtis J. Henry, 60, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl: trafficking, possession of stolen property, aiding in the commission of a felony. Held on $5,000 bail.
* Anthony T. Wilson, 42, possession of heroin: trafficking, possession of cocaine, four counts of criminal contempt. Held on $10,000 bail.
* Kayla C. Gallant, 22, possession of fentanyl: trafficking, possession of cocaine, hindering arrest, resisting arrest. Held on $5,000 bail.
* Peter D. Andrew, 49, possession of fentanyl, hindering arrest, unlawful mischief. Held on $200 bail.
* Gina M. Taylor, 44, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine. Issued citation to appear in court.
* Jennifer M. Peduzzi, 49, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl. Issued citation to appear in court.
* Debra M. Bemis, 46, arrested on active warrant. The release does not say what the underlying charge is. She posted $200 bail and was released.
All are Brattleboro residents except Peduzzi, who is from Vernon, Vt.