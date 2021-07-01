A Keene residence built at the end of the 19th century has been named to the National Register of Historic Places in recognition of its architectural distinction, the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced Wednesday.
The Joslin-Faulkner-Putnam House at 150 Court St. was designed by architect Frank Leslie Smith and built between 1889 and 1890 in what's known as the Queen Anne style, and has remained essentially unaltered since 1913, the department said in a news release. The main house features 14 rooms, while a carriage shed on the property includes a gym complete with basketball hoops and a climbing rope.
"Members of several prominent Keene families have owned the property: the Joslins, who were associated with the Cheshire Chair Company; the Faulkners, who established the Faulkner and Colony Manufacturing Company and were heavily involved in local and state politics; and the Putnams, who founded the Markem Machine Company and are well-known for their civic involvement and philanthropy," the release says.
Last month, the Putnam family added an easement to the property, which will ensure its preservation in the long-term. It protects the structure from being demolished and provides guidance on how to preserve the property's architectural assets. The family had spent two decades working with the Concord-based N.H. Preservation Alliance to launch the organization's easement program, according to the release.
The main house includes a three-story corner tower, bay windows and a wrap-around porch spanning a significant part of the first story.
The home's interior includes tile work, ceiling medallions, stained glass and fireplaces. Each room features different types of wood — all unpainted — though the style of the woodwork is consistent throughout the house, the release says.
The national register identifies historically significant properties, and inclusion signifies an increase in heritage tourism opportunities, the release says. It means the property could be eligible for grant funding to help maintain it.