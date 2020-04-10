WINCHESTER — A home was destroyed and two cats were killed in a fire Thursday night on Old Spofford Road, according to Winchester Fire Chief Barry Kellom.
No other injuries were reported, Kellom said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the N.H. Fire Marshal's Office. He said arson has not been ruled out.
"We got the first call in around 8:54 p.m. from somebody on Keene Road for an unknown fire with explosion," Kellom said. "Then at 9 p.m. a 911 call came in about the fully involved structure fire."
The house, at 133 Old Spofford Road, is owned by Jason Kristolaitis, according to town property records.
Kellom said the owner was the only one living in the home, and was out running errands when the fire started. The owner's dogs were also not inside.
He will be staying with family or making other arrangements for the time being, Kellom said.
The Hinsdale, Keene, Richmond, Swanzey and Northfield, Mass., fire departments also assisted at the scene.