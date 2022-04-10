ANTRIM — A firefighter suffered a minor laceration battling a chimney fire that extended into the roof and attic of an Antrim home late Saturday night, according to the fire chief.
Chief Marshall Gale said Sunday the owners of 11 Mountain Hillside Drive were home at the time of the fire but evacuated with their dog without injury. The injured firefighter was treated at the scene, he said.
Firefighters responded shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday and established a supply line up the long, steep driveway and accessed the roof with ladders to douse the flames, Gale said. By 12:30 a.m. Sunday the fire was under control, he said, describing the response as “an outstanding stop.” Firefighters spent several additional hours on scene ensuring the fire was out, the chief said.
The home is “certainly not a total loss,” with parts of the 2½-story building escaping fire, smoke and water damage, but portions of the attic and roof closest to the chimney are badly damaged, Gale said.
The homeowners declined assistance from the Red Cross, he said, and had a camper on site that they were able to use for shelter.
The Antrim Fire Department received support from departments in Hillsboro, New Boston, Hancock, Bennington, Peterborough and Francestown, according to a dispatcher with Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.