CHESTERFIELD — These days, amid a global pandemic that can feel door-step close, comfort is found in small things that arouse hope.
In Chesterfield, Dorothy “Dot” Hunt’s home-cooking is a source of optimism.
The 62-year-old school-bus driver and one-time Navy enlistee is doing what she has done for a long time: turning out meals for neighbors in need and frontline town responders. Only now, she says, the urgency feels greater.
It is not as if Hunt is operating outside her comfort zone; she has been making meals — and cooking in quantity and for assorted causes — for years. The focus for her and her small team now is helping to feed seniors until the shroud of the novel coronavirus lifts.
Dot is from the Lakes Region, where she was raised. She and her husband, Terry, moved to Chesterfield 16 years ago.
She has been giving back since.
“It seems like if there is something to do for the community, she’s first in line,” resident Marty Mahoney says. “So, doing this falls right into her profile.”
As of Friday morning, 1,720 New Hampshire residents had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. In Cheshire County, cases have been confirmed in 12 communities, including Chesterfield and Keene. Fifty-three Granite Staters are known to have died in deaths attributed to the virus, according to state data.
Images and death totals are the grim face of the pandemic, and there is no getting around the seriousness and the scope of the threat, Hunt says.
“But cooking helps.”
Hunt grew up in a large family, one of 11 children. Her mother, Marion, who was Italian, “could make something out of nothing,” Hunt says. “If there was an onion on the counter, she’d make soup out of that. She constantly made things from scratch, and I so admired her for that.”
Hunt followed her mother’s lead.
“Mom never knew how to cook for just two people; I don’t know how to cook for just two people,” she says. “Mom always had three meals on the table, it seemed; all she did was cook — for breakfast, 30 pancakes; for Thanksgiving, two 30-pound turkeys.
“We were poor, with only Dad working. Here, where we are, we don’t know what kind of day everyone is having, what kinds of struggles people might be dealing with. It’s such a good feeling knowing this community is coming together and that there’s a lot of good happening from all this.”
With schools closed, buses parked and stay-at-home orders in place, “I’ve now got more time to assist the community,” Hunt says.
And so, for 40 hours or so a week, she is a one-person kitchen staff in her own home, waking at 3 a.m. and putting in 12-hour shifts three days a week to prepare enough food for three meals for roughly four dozen people, she says.
It is more than cooking, Hunt says. There are the attendant chores: shopping, food preparation, packaging, labeling color-coordinated containers and “cleaning the kitchen a hundred times a day to sanitize everything as much and as often as possible.”
Five community friends do the “running,” delivering meals to the doorsteps of homes, Hunt says. They are Lisa Fitzgerald, Cathy Barrows, Linda Trowbridge, Rosaleen Parisi and Adam Lempel.
“I’m just so overwhelmed with the people I’ve come to know, and those helping me do this,” Hunt says, her spirits seeming to rise as she speaks. “We’ve received some donations to reimburse for food. And I could not do this without Lisa, who does the coordinating and makes this whole thing run so smoothly.”
Lempel, owner of Wind River Woodworking in Chesterfield, says the effort to help their own is inspiring and not surprising for “a community full of people who are not afraid to get involved.”
Then there’s Hunt, he adds.
“This is a woman who runs 20 hours a day,” Lempel says. “She does not stand still; she has an amazing amount of energy. She called me a couple of months ago and said she had made a bunch of food and wanted to know if I knew anyone who might need some help. She didn’t want anything for it; this was out of her own heart.”
Hunt does not skimp on portions or the quality of her dishes. Prime rib, short ribs, stuffed shells, shepherd’s pie, macaroni and cheese, beef brisket, pea soup and seafood chowder are some of what she regularly prepares.
In addition to driving a school bus, Hunt also teaches bus safety and is a CDL instructor who helps to prepare candidates for the state exam. Part of testing is being under the bus, showing driving prospects all the parts.
“I miss being under the bus, not being out on the skills course teaching others. And I miss driving the big bad boy,” she says.
She spent eight-plus years in the Navy; her husband, today a department manager at Home Depot in Keene, served in the same branch of the military for three decades and was a senior chief. Dot is also a past chaplain of Legion Post 86 in Chesterfield. She has been cooking surprise meals for police and fire personnel for a long time, she says, and is dubbed the “Snow Angel” by town road crews, who, during rough winter weather, have enjoyed Hunt’s hearty and heartfelt meals.
“It might be a night when we get a bunch of snow and we’ve worked 18 hours or whatever,” Chris Lord, public works director, says. “She’d call in the morning to say she has a little warm food for everybody. Such a nice gesture from a wonderful woman.”
Lord said his crew is on the receiving end of a lot of that kind of community generosity, but “Dot just goes above and beyond.”
Says Hunt: “I’m always ready to assist our first responders should they need it. There’s always room on my agenda for them.”
But, she adds, COVID-19 changed her focus, which is trained squarely these days on helping seniors. “My reward is knowing that I’ve helped and that I can be there for them; knowing that everyone is safe at this time.”
She says time and costs can feel overwhelming at points, but that is small consequence for the satisfaction she derives from cooking for a good cause.
“I’m most happy that people are happy,” Hunt says. “I’m so blessed to be able to do something like this. I’ve had hard times in my life, too, and like anything else, the good times and bad times come in waves. This is a bad wave for a lot of folks. I’ve gotten to know so many people, to put faces to names, and where the hearts of the people of this community are is amazing.”