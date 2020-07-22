A bill that would mandate Holocaust and genocide education in New Hampshire schools has made it to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk, and with his signature would also create a statewide commission to study the best practices for teaching the topics.
The primary sponsor of the Senate version, state Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, said the bill highlights the importance of studying past atrocities to prevent them from happening again.
“Only through a well rounded education can we begin to work towards a future free of intolerance, bigotry, antisemitism, and national, ethnic, racial, and religious hatred and discrimination,” Kahn said in a statement last Friday. “Holocaust and genocide education is a fitting part of a school’s curriculum that enables student[s] to participate in the democratic process and to make informed choices as responsible citizens.”
The N.H. Senate unanimously passed the bill on June 16, and the House concurred by a vote of 299-17 on June 30. The proposed law, which was introduced in January, would add Holocaust and genocide studies to the state’s definition of an “adequate education,” alongside other required subjects like geography, government, civics and economics.
Sununu has until the end of the week to sign the bill. The governor’s press office did not respond to requests for comment.
The bill calls for schools to teach students how intolerance and discrimination “have evolved in the past, and can evolve, into genocide and mass violence, such as the Holocaust, and how to prevent the evolution of such practices.”
Kahn added that school districts can do this at no additional cost, and with the talent and resources they already have.
“I look forward to the governor’s signature and support,” Kahn said.
Along with requiring Granite State schools to teach about the Holocaust and other genocides, the proposed law would establish a commission to study educational best practices for instruction on these subjects. The commission would recommend policies for school districts to teach the topics, and suggest to the state board of education rules for fulfilling the new requirement.
The commission would include legislators, teachers and administrators, survivors or direct descendants of survivors of the Holocaust or another genocide, and a representative from the Keene State College Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies.
Tom White, the Cohen Center’s coordinator of educational outreach, said the proposed law is particularly important and practical right now, amid a renewed American movement for racial justice, and when many minority communities around the world feel threatened.
“Having such a bill in this climate, at this time, is an incredible moral and public statement of support for targeted people,” White said in a recent interview. “So on one level, that’s fantastic. On a second level, there’s been so much good work done by New Hampshire teachers [on Holocaust and genocide education] anyway ... that it reinforces the work they’ve been doing.”
And that work, White added, is vital for teaching students how human decisions lead to mass violence, and how to prevent such atrocities in the future.
“It’s not about teaching, ‘Never again,’ ” he said. “It’s teaching about when ‘ever again’ happens, what’s your responsibility to it, to respond to it, and how?”