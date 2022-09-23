20220923-LOC-Filmmakers

For this year's Keene State College Holocaust Memorial Lecture, filmmakers Ken Burns, top left, and Sarah Botstein, bottom left, discussed their new documentary, "The U.S. and the Holocaust," during a virtual event Thursday night.

 Screengrab

The tragedy of the Holocaust continues to reverberate into modern times, filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein said during a virtual discussion Thursday night on their new documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust.”

Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rspencerKS






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.