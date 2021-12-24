It’s no secret that with all the holly, jolly feelings of the holiday season also come those of stress, anxiety and depression.
And as the Monadnock Region approaches its second COVID-19 Christmas, local mental health providers say it’s important to find moments for yourself.
“There is a lot of pressure on people, and there’s this illusion that the holidays are the happiest time of the year,” said Ken Norton, executive director of the N.H. National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), “and for many, many, many people, that is what it is — an illusion.”
The holidays can be stressful for many reasons.
The lack of sunlight coupled with colder weather and more time indoors can lead to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression related to the changing seasons that typically begins in late fall and ends by springtime.
Holidays are also “steeped in tradition,” which can be hard for people, according to Bethann Clauss, executive director of Maps Counseling Services in Keene.
“... For so many people, [that] triggers grief, loss, feeling left out, that they don’t belong, depending on what their family’s structure or life experiences have been,” she said. “There’s an expectation to be full of joy and good cheer, but that’s not realistic for all of us.”
There are also financial stressors that come with buying gifts and preparing for holiday gatherings, Clauss said.
The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbates these issues, according to experts.
Norton, of NAMI, said many people are “emotionally raw” from dealing with the pandemic and its realities. COVID-19 has also become a polarizing topic, and many families don’t agree on all aspects of it.
“That creates a lot of tension for families to navigate around the holidays in some ways,” he said. “Unlike politics, which can be very divisive at the holidays, there’s little avoiding talking about the pandemic. ... I think it adds a lot of stress to what is already a pretty stressful time of year.”
Phil Wyzik, executive director of Monadnock Family Services in Keene and Peterborough, added that out of an abundance of caution, family gatherings might be smaller or not take place at all, which can lead to isolation and loneliness.
“Even those that still occur might be filled with the conflict and polarization that fills our society regarding the virus and vaccinations, politics or social problems,” he said in an email.
Clauss echoed this, saying that deciding whether or not to visit family can add to or cause feelings of anxiety.
To help with these issues, the mental health experts said it’s important to acknowledge these feelings and to find healthy ways to deal with them.
Wyzik said proper nutrition and sleep, exercise, meditation or anything that brings you joy are all great ways to help your brain decompress. A change in mindset can also help, he added.
“People should know that, even under many stressful things in life at this time of year or any time, there is power in looking for the positives,” he said. “There are great health benefits in seeing things to be grateful for, or doing things for others.”
Wyzik noted that while it can be tempting to deal with mental health issues with substances like alcohol or nicotine, that can do more harm than good.
Acknowledging the emotions — either internally or with a loved one — is also helpful, Clauss and Norton said.
“In general, it’s important to notice what we’re feeling and to create a space to acknowledge what is there,” Clauss said. “Sometimes, we try to put a bunch of frosting on top of the burnt cookie, but if there is pain ... it can help you to honor that pain.”
People can schedule an appointment with Monadnock Family Services or access its emergency service line at 357-4400.
To schedule an appointment with Maps Counseling Services call 355-2244. Maps also has an office in Peterborough at 924-2240.