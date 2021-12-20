Are you dreaming of a “green” Christmas?
Though the holidays can bring cozy gift exchanges by the fire, holiday baking with loved ones and massive meals, they can also include lots of waste.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the amount of waste an American household produces typically increases by about 25 percent between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.
So for those whose holiday season comes with teetering piles of cardboard boxes spilling out of the recycling bin, endless streams of bubble wrap and literal “Oh-you-shouldn’t-haves”, there are local resources for handling holiday excess — and even helping a neighbor or small business in the process.
Recycling and reusing
After a morning of exchanging gifts, cleaning up reams of wrapping paper is perhaps an unheralded holiday tradition in many households. But before dumping everything in either the trash or recycling bin, it can be helpful to brush up on what materials can go where.
Wrapping paper with non-paper elements — like foil and other metallic features — is not recyclable, and neither are ribbons or bows, according to Duncan Watson, Keene’s assistant director of public works. Reusable gift bags are a good sustainable option, as are wrapping gifts in newspaper (Watson suggested the colorful comics section.) If there’s a bit of tape still stuck to the paper or cardboard, that doesn’t necessarily bar the material from the recycling center, Watson said.
“Unless the package is entirely made of tape, you’re probably OK,” he said.
More general information about what can and can’t be recycled can typically be found on local transfer stations’ websites.
If you’re lucky enough to have received all your online ordering in time for the holidays, you likely have bubble wrap and air pillows floating around. While those aren’t recyclable at transfer stations, that doesn’t mean sending them to the landfill is the only option.
The Shipping Shack at 63 Emerald St. in Keene will reuse bubble wrap, packing pillows, and foam peanuts, as long as the materials are clean and fluffy, according to co-owner Bryant Beaulieu.
Food waste
More than 70 billion pounds of food waste is sent to landfills each year, according to the EPA. Food accounts for about 25 percent of municipal food waste — more than any other material, according to the agency.
The Keene Transfer Station has a compost pile that residents are welcome to contribute to. The active pile is for kitchen scraps, excluding dairy, meat and oil, Watson said. Compost bins are sold at the transfer station, and residents can also take compost from the finished pile for their own gardens.
But for those incorporating dishes like baked brie and bone broth into their holiday meals, the Keene Transfer Station may not be the best option for food scraps.
The Elm City Compost Initiative offers a solution. For a fee, the group will pick up composting weekly or every other week at Keene customers’ homes, and all organic materials — including meat, dairy and oils — are accepted. For a smaller fee, people can bring their compost (from anywhere in the region) to a drop-off location outside the Monadnock Food Co-op.
The company serves about 180 residential customers and 15 local businesses, according to Media and Marketing Manager Sara Olson.
Operations Manager Alex Lacy said there are other steps people can take to reduce food waste before it comes to composting, though she noted that waste reduction looks different for different lifestyles.
Considering how much and what you want to eat before purchasing food can help, Lacy said, as can finding new ways to use all the parts of food: She’s learned to make some great sauces with the ends of cheese that usually get tossed, she said. But perhaps one of the easiest steps people can take is also the most overlooked: sharing.
“If you have something you don’t like that’s still edible — give it to people,” Lacy said.
Gifting, re-gifting
While thrift stores are a good go-to for many folks looking to donate gifts they were less than thrilled to receive, an online community offers another option.
Several years ago, Courtney Fugere first learned of Buy Nothing groups on Facebook that were becoming popular across the country. Buy Nothing groups call for communities to share things locally without exchanging any money.
“They were relatively new, and I thought, well, let me give it a shot, I’ll start it and see how it goes.”
The Buy Nothing Project was an initiative that started in 2013 “with the mission to build community by connecting people through hyperlocal gifting, and reducing our impact on the environment,” according to the movement’s website. The project has since evolved into a more formal organization — with an app and a podcast — but its foundations remain in local communities.
Fugere created the Keene Buy Nothing group — also open to participants from smaller towns around Keene, she said — which today has more than 1,500 members. Posts can fall into three categories: gives, asks, and expressions of gratitude.
“In general, everything just has to be given freely,” she said. “Most of the time it’s just household goods, clothes and furniture.”
For those who perhaps went overboard in their holiday-cookie production, extra food can also be shared with the group, Fugere said.
In addition to being a cost-free way to de-clutter or find potential gifts, Buy Nothing groups can foster a sense of community, Fugere said.
“It’s so nice that you can give things away that people might be able to use,” she said.
Christmas trees
The Keene Transfer Station accepts Christmas trees for a $2 fee, and those get chipped down, according to Watson.
But for those looking for an alternative that extends holiday generosity to the animal kingdom, Christmas trees also make a tasty snack for donkeys, goats and alpacas.
Nordshire Farm in Swanzey will be taking Christmas trees for the farm’s three Nigerian dwarf goats and five miniature donkeys, according to owner Esther Javala. It’s important that all tinsel and ornaments are removed from the trees before being brought to the farm, Javala added.
The animals will eat all parts of the trees; “they especially like the needles,” Javala said.
People interested in donating their trees can reach out to the farm via email at nordshirefarm@gmail.com or by phone at 603-762-1250.
Crescendo Acres Farm in Surry is also accepting Christmas trees after the holidays for its alpacas, according to owner Russ Fiorey. But keep in mind the diners do have standards, so don’t wait until April to bring your crispy tree over, Fiorey said. People looking to get in touch with Crescendo Acres can email rfiorey@ne.rr.com or call 603-352-9380.
Both Fiorey and Javala said it’s fairly common for goat, donkey and alpaca farms to accept trees, so you can try calling the farms in your neighborhood, too.