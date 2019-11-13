DURHAM — Though the town’s holiday celebration is weeks away, Durham is already getting criticism about modifications to the event designed to remove religious overtones that non-Christians or non-religious residents could find offensive.
Town Administrator Todd Selig said the newly named Frost Fest, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m., includes significant changes to the traditional holiday tree lighting at Memorial Park, including the absence of a formal tree lighting ceremony. Memorial Park, a small, town-owned traffic island on Main Street at the Mill Road intersection, where the tree that is lighted for the holidays is rooted in the ground, has traditionally been the gathering spot for the event, which headlines the holiday season.
Changes to this year’s celebration were prompted by a controversy last year, according to Selig. Several residents expressed concern that a tree lighting on public land was a violation of the separation of church and state.
In addition, Rabbi Berel Slavaticki of the University of New Hampshire & Seacoast Chabad Jewish Center, last year asked to place a large menorah next to the tree at Memorial Park to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. The town denied that request, but a separate menorah event was held at Ballard Park.
Last year’s concerns spurred the town to appoint a working group to study the best way for Durham to celebrate. Frost Fest is the result of that group’s work, Selig said.
Organized by the Durham Parks & Recreation Department, it is described as the “annual welcome to winter celebration” with “cold hands, warm hearts.” The modified event will not include the traditional countdown and tree lighting, though the tree will have lights, Selig said, and Santa Claus, though he will have some presence in the celebration, will not arrive by town fire truck as he has in the past.
A Frost Fest flier posted recently on the Durham Parks & Rec Facebook page drew some pointed comments. “My concern is that this ‘issue’ was raised by 3 individuals last year (one who was not even a resident of Durham) and it has now been changed for the entire community — who from my conversations still embrace the tree lighting experience. Just concerned by how this change was decided and implemented by few, but for all,” one post read. Several others made similar comments.
The Winter Celebration Working Group appointed last December came up with the changes and the Town Council voted in favor of the modifications in June, said Selig, who was not a member of the working group.
The reworked event is part of an effort to make Durham’s celebration more secular and inclusive, Selig said, so all residents from a variety of backgrounds and religions could feel comfortable participating.
“Santa will be present, but not presented,” said Kitty Marple, who chairs the Winter Celebration Working Group and the Town Council.
“I understand why some people will be angry about the changes,” Marple said, but noted most of the activities will be the same as they’ve always been. A bonfire, s’mores, music, cookie decorating, ice sculpting demonstrations and crafts are planned.
Though Marple said she personally felt neutral about Durham’s tree lighting tradition, others felt unwelcome. The small changes suggested by the working committee were designed to make the event “more ecumenical,” Marple said.
“We tried to make the changes as minimal as possible. Most people will show up and have a great time — at least that is the hope,” Marple added.