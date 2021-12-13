Hobby Lobby intends to open a store in Keene's West Street Shopping Center, according to plans the national retail giant has filed with city officials.
The crafts store would replace JCPenney at 381 West St., which has been vacant since that company closed its Keene location last year after declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Among several minor changes to the building, Hobby Lobby would add a new facade and replace the storefront doors, according to its proposal before Keene's planning board. Board members will consider Dec. 20 whether to approve plans for the new store.
Based in Oklahoma City, Hobby Lobby is the largest arts-and-crafts retailer in the world, with more than 900 stores and 43,000 employees, its website states. The company, which Forbes reported did $6.4 billion in sales last year, has locations in 47 states, including six in New Hampshire, in Claremont, Manchester, Nashua, Rochester, Seabrook and Tilton. The closest store to Keene is in Athol, Mass.
Hobby Lobby officials could not be reached Monday afternoon for more information. Company representatives did not respond to a previous inquiry from The Sentinel about its plans in the city.