PETERBOROUGH — Two people broke into Hobbs Jewelers early Saturday morning, according to Peterborough police, and stole an undisclosed number of wrist watches.
Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard said police were called to the scene on Depot Street around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. In addition to taking the watches, Guinard said the burglars smashed the jeweler’s glass door and a glass showcase.
Police have surveillance footage to help identify two suspects, he said. The incident is still under investigation.