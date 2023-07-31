In the spirit of a ribbon cutting, Granite Gorge Mountain Park held a “timber cutting” to celebrate the opening of its new lift serviced mountain bike park.
At the opening on Saturday morning, around 35 tickets had been purchased. Keith Kreischer, Granite Gorge’s general manager, said the park plans to max out the number of tickets that can be bought at around 60, with the idea that the number could be tinkered with depending on interest and space.
A ticket can be purchased for $30 on weekdays or $35 on weekends on the Granite Gorge website.
“We want to make sure we have a good experience where we keep the lift wait lines down to a minimum, so everyone gets a chance to enjoy as many laps as they can,” Kreischer said.
The flow trail, which is a little more than 4,000 feet in length, has been in the works since the park reopened under new management, according to Kreischer. The 37-year-old from Keene and his team broke ground on the project in May and finished the final touches of the trail the day before opening.
Kreischer, who has a background in bike park construction and building, said the construction of the path was all done in-house to keep costs low.
“We’re a startup business and it’s really about trying to manage our costs, but still put out a superior product, and to be able to train our staff from the ground-up on what it takes to build a bike park,” he said.
The bike path has jumps and freestyle features, as well as more challenging traverses.
To create the bike path, Kreischer and his staff laid out the route using GPS in an attempt to find the easiest way down the steep hill that also provides a good amount of flow. The idea, he said, was to make sure the path caters to as many abilities as possible. Every feature of the path has a go-around if someone doesn’t want to attempt certain sections.
“It’s really laid out to control your flow and speed, so that way you’re not feeling overwhelmed,” Kreischer said. “But it will test you, it will give you some of that speed but then it will slow you down. So, there’s a lot of flow to it.”
After marking the trail, Kreischer and his staff cut down the trees, something he dislikes doing as he tries to protect and preserve as much of the natural environment as possible. However, he found a way to recycle many of the trees to use them to build on-site features like bridges or use them in the winter for wood burning.
After the path was cleared, two excavators were used to build and construct the trail layout before it was given shape and flow in the cleanup process.
According to Kreischer, the project is part of a larger plan to keep Granite Gorge open year-round. He said two more paths that cater to more specific abilities — they’ll be more defined in regards to rider ability —are already in the works. He hopes to open those before closing in September.
Tentatively, the biking trails will be open from May through October in the future.
The park is open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Kreischer said he’s proud to keep the bike path open later than most bike parks so people who want to bike after they leave work at 5 p.m. can have a place to go.
The community has expressed an outpouring of support for the Granite Gorge project’s opening on social media, Kreischer said.
The land was purchased for $430,000 by several local investors at a foreclosure auction last June. Bryan Granger, the senior vice president of Keene-based C&S Wholesale Grocers, placed the winning bid. Granger represented Granite Gorge Partnership, LLC at the auction. Though several members of C&S leadership head the partnership, Kreischer told The Sentinel in January that the company is not involved in the newly reopened Granite Gorge.
