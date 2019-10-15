HINSDALE — The Hinsdale Historical Society is raising funds to restore part of the Col. Ebenezer Hinsdale House, where the society is located.
Built in 1759, the house is named for its original owner, who was a chaplain at Fort Dummer, according to Sharron Smith, vice president of the historical society. Col. Hinsdale was commissioned to build a garrison fort on the property the society now owns, she said.
“He and his wife Abigail Williams Hinsdale were instrumental in getting Gov. Benning Wentworth to create the town of Hinsdale, and they redrew some of the property lines or state lines,” Smith said. “Because Hinsdale, one portion of it was part of Massachusetts at one time and a portion of it was part of what is now Vermont.”
The restoration project is primarily focused on the Anna Hunt Marsh room, which was added in 1801 by the house’s second owners, Dr. Perley Marsh and Anna Hunt Marsh. Locally, Anna Hunt Marsh is known for founding the Brattleboro Retreat through a $10,000 bequest in her will.
The Retreat is collaborating with the historical society on the project and has made a contribution toward the renovation, said Smith, who noted that Anna Hunt Marsh used the room for fundraising for research on mental health.
In an email Monday, Konstantin von Krusenstiern, vice president of development and communications for the Retreat, emphasized the historical value of the space.
“Although we have no surviving paintings or images of Anna Hunt Marsh, we have her homestead in Hinsdale, NH, to remind us of her life, her commitment to our community, and her legacy as the woman whose vision and generosity established the Brattleboro Retreat and made possible the compassionate care of society’s most vulnerable citizens for nearly two centuries,” von Krusenstiern said.
The project is expected to cost about $20,000, according to Smith, which would go toward plaster work, electrical work and a new cooling and heating system in the room. Some renovations are planned for the rest of the building as well, she said, including replacing the roof of the original structure and painting the exterior.
“Right now the plaster in that room is in very poor condition and there are places we can’t keep the squirrels and the mice out,” Smith said. “So it has very limited use, but we would like to be able to have some events, maybe have some artists come and display their work.”
The historical society has previously hosted the Hinsdale Town Band in that room during its annual December open house, Smith said, and the renovation would make it suitable for performances by other area musicians.
That would be a return to the space’s roots, as it was known as the music room or ballroom during Anna Hunt Marsh’s time, according to the historical society. It has a separate entrance and a concave ceiling designed with acoustics in mind, and was used to hold musical events and entertain the owners’ guests.
The society has raised about half of its goal through individual donations, the Retreat’s contribution and a grant from the Putnam Foundation, according to Smith. The organization has also applied for a grant through the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, she said.
The society hopes to begin some of the work later this fall and complete the restoration by the end of the spring, Smith said.
“Completion of renovations to the Music Room at the Col. Ebenezer Hinsdale House holds both practical and symbolic meaning for everyone who supports and cares for the Brattleboro Retreat,” von Krusenstiern said in the email. “It is our sincere intention to host an event there once this important project is finished.”
Anyone interested in donating to the project can contact Smith by phone at 256-6133 or by email at shsmith1@yahoo.com. Checks can also be sent to the historical society at P.O. Box 194, Hinsdale 03451.