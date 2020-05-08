The Historical Society of Cheshire County has been recognized by the N.H. Preservation Alliance for its work restoring two structures on Main Street in Keene.
The Preservation Alliance, a Concord-based nonprofit organization, awarded its 2020 Preservation Achievement Awards during a “virtual gathering” Tuesday, according to a news release from the historical society. The historical society was one of six honorees this year.
The organization won the award for its work restoring and rehabilitating the 1762 Wyman Tavern and the neighboring Bruder House, a brick home that dates to 1839. According to the historical society, the tavern was the site of the first meeting of the trustees of Dartmouth College in 1770 and, in 1775, was the meeting point for 29 minutemen headed for Lexington, Mass.
The historical society acquired the property in 1968 and turned it into a museum, according to its news release. In 2012, the organization launched an effort to rehabilitate the structure, improve accessibility and install new heating, cooling and electrical systems while preserving the building’s historical character.
The historical society bought the Bruder House in 2017 and opened it to the public last summer, the release said.
While preserving the house's historical exterior, the society renovated the interior extensively to host a new visitor center and create space for activities and events.
“The merging of these two properties has allowed us to expand programming related to the region’s history without compromising the heritage of the 18th century Wyman Tavern,” Alan Rumrill, the society’s director, said in the news release.
Monahon Architects of Peterborough, Daniel V. Scully Architects of Keene and Ingram Construction Corp. of Swanzey worked on the project.