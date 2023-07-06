The Historical Society of Cheshire County is inviting people to a recently curated exhibit on the summer camps of yore.
"Hello Mother, Hello Father: a history of summer camps in the Monadnock Region," which launched May 26, is on view through Sept. 2 at the historical society on Main Street. The exhibit, the result of a year of research and collecting photos, documents and artifacts, is a "national narrative" of childhood play and how society shaped the structure of a child's summer camp experience, according to a July 1 news release from the historical society.
The exhibit showcases the ways in which 20th-century summer camps used race depictions as playtime activity for participants. The camps would incorporate Native American traditions and practices into camp culture, or have Indigenous names, a phenomenon which is now recognized as as cultural appropriation.
In the late 1800s, with cities such as Boston and New York City growing and farms in states such as New Hampshire being abandoned, summer camps were created as a response to America's rapidly urbanizing society.
The first summer camp in New Hampshire opened in 1881 on Squam Lake, according to Paul Hutchinson, a Boston University lecturer and co-curator of another exhibit on New Hampshire’s summer camp history.
Alan Rumrill, executive director of the historical society, did a lot of the initial research to trace historical summer camps in the county, beginning with Nelson and Stoddard. Rumrill was joined by the society's director of education, Jennifer Carroll, and high school intern Maddy Waters, who worked with Rumrill to collect pieces of history.
Carroll said the thought behind this exhibit was to appeal to many people who come to the region, either as campers or camp counselors. Some have even moved to the area because of their experience attending summer camps here, she added.
The camps were designed to help wealthy boys develop survival skills in the wilderness, whose parents too often lacked the knowledge.
“There’s a lot of really interesting history about why summer camps got started, and how parenting and child rearing has evolved over time and how that’s played out through summer camps,” Carroll said. “So, it’s really interesting because a lot of it has come from New Hampshire.”
The three-member historical-society team also built replicas of a tent and a cabin from the 1930s to immerse visitors in the exhibit.
During the year-long research, the historical society discovered approximately 85 residential youth summer camps, dating back to 1885. Many of those are still in operation today, according to Carroll.
“There was a sort of ‘back to nature movement’ that was occurring in a lot of different ways,” Carroll said. “You start seeing families going out camping and summer resorts popping up. But the summer camp movement became part of that as well.”
A lot of the research was done by looking through the historical society’s own archive, which had maps and photos to provide locational context and depictions of these camps. Carroll and the team reached out to the community to receive contributed items and conduct interviews. The interviews are being presented as videos played in the exhibit, Carroll said.
“I didn’t expect to see how vibrant this industry was in our area in the '20s and '30s. There’s quite a bit of information from that era that we have collected,” she said.
After visiting some some camps currently open in the area in the area, Carroll and her team were also able to find items that kids had left behind.
“Some of my favorite things are award badges that kids earn through the summer,” Carroll said. “My favorite one is from Fleur de Lis Camp, and it is a dustpan that’s painted gold." The "golden dustpan" was awarded to the campers with the cleanest tent.
In addition to an exhibit, the historical society will also host a lecture titled "A Dakota Summer Story: Camping at Oahe with the Eastman Family" on July 12 at 6:30 p.m. The lecture will be led by Kiara Vigil, who is an associate professor at Amherst College, Mass., and is of Dakota, Mexican and white heritage.
Vigil will discuss the history of outdoor education created by Dr. Charles Eastman, whom she has written about.
Eastman, who became the first Native American to be certified in Western medicine and an activist, founded Camp Oahe in Stoddard in 1916, which was a summer camp for girls, according to the news release. Eastman was of Santee Dakota descent and taught young white girls values of Dakota teachings at the camp.
The lecture will look at Eastman's teachings, as well as offer an analysis of early 20th century gender roles, dynamics and the culture of these Native American teachings.
Eastman eventually became the supervisor of programs for Native Americans at the YMCA. Within the YMCA, he helped to establish 32 Native American chapters.
Alongside his wife, Elaine, he wrote several camp-related books, such as "Indian Boyhood" and "Indian Scout Talks: A Guide for Boy Scouts and Camp Fire Girls," according to the news release.
“We felt the need to bring in someone who was more of an expert on looking at his life and understand the importance of [Eastman’s] camp and what it means,” Carroll said.
Registration is required to attend the lecture, and those interested can visit hsccnh.org or call 603-352-1895.
The summer exhibit is open Tuesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and the first and third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.
