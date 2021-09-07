HANCOCK — A historic local inn at the center of town is up for sale.
The Hancock Inn is listed with an asking price of $1.15 million by the Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Masiello Group.
Built in 1789, it is the oldest continuously operating inn in New Hampshire, according to its website. The 11,000-square-foot building has been on the market for about 10 days, according to Cathy Cambal-Hayward, sales director of the Masiello Group’s Peterborough branch. The property includes 14 rooms and suites, owners’ quarters and the Fox Tavern restaurant, according to the listing.
The inn sits on about 1½ acres of land at 33 Main St. According to Cambal-Hayward, the inn is currently owned by Marcia and Jarvis Coffin, who purchased the property in 2011.