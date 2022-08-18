HANCOCK — The state’s purportedly oldest inn is moving through town approvals as it prepares for a multi-million-dollar renovation with the goal of reopening next year under new ownership.
The Hancock Inn on Main Street plans to reopen in summer 2023 after undergoing a $2.6 million renovation and addition project.
Kerri Landry, a spokesperson for the inn, said a Boston-based investor group purchased the inn for its asking price of $1.15 million on April 20. Previous owners Marcia and Jarvis Coffin listed the 1.4-acre property on the real estate market last August. The inn closed for business the day the sale closed, Marcia Coffin said.
The proposed renovations include adding a pagoda structure and garden shed to the exterior, upgrading plumbing and air conditioning and renovating bathrooms, according to a project application submitted to the town Historic District Commission on Aug. 9.
“The building footprint will be unchanged,” said Mark Fernald, a Peterborough attorney who’s serving as legal counsel for the project. “There’s a koi pond there they’re going to ... put the pagoda over, [t]here’s a picket fence they’d like to change to a metal fence and there are some wooden fences that enclose air-conditioning compressors or the dumpster they’re going to change to brick walls.”
The project would also increase the inn’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act by improving accessibility for guests in wheelchairs, according to the application.
“The inn will have an ADA-compliant guest room, [and the project is] adding a small atrium,” Fernald said. “The room will be at the rear of the inn so that people can pull into the parking lot and have ready access into that room, ... but the purpose of the atrium is to provide an ADA-compliant path from the guest room to the restaurant.”
Renovations are planned to take about nine months to a year and are expected to start in October, the application document shows.
Marcia Coffin, who lives in Hancock, is also a member of the town Historic District Commission but said she will be recusing herself from any voting on the property.
“I will attend the meetings, and if I have questions or feel I can help direct the conversation from my unique perspective of having owned the inn and operated it ... then I will add my two cents where appropriate,” she said.
Hancock Historic District commissioners are set to visit the site at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 before reconvening at the town office for their meeting at 7 p.m., which will include a review of the project application.
The commission oversees Hancock’s Historic District, formed by the town in 1975, and reviews changes to exteriors, structures or features of buildings within the district’s boundaries, according to the town website. The district spans the core of town from the western edge of Pine Ridge Cemetery east through a portion of Bennington Road just before reaching Hancock Elementary School. Buildings within the district include the inn, town library and town hall.
“In knowing the people we met in the process of the sale, they have a vested interested in keeping the property maintained with the aesthetic and charm that the village has,” Marcia Coffin said.
Landry declined to answer questions about plans for the inn pending the upcoming Historic District Commission review. She also did not provide any information about the investor group, which is known as 33 Main Street Realty, LLC according to filings with the town.
The 11,000-square-foot Hancock Inn was built in 1789, and features 14 “period appropriate” rooms and suites, referring to the visual design of the rooms, according to its now-closed property listing. The project application states the inn has been managed by 12 innkeepers throughout its history.
The building includes a restaurant that was known as the Fox Tavern, and a project summary in the application states the inn will offer dining options to lodging guests and outside visitors in the tavern, three dining rooms, a rear lounge and a renovated exterior patio.
“The Inn will be operated by a seasoned group of hospitality professionals and will include on-property personnel to service its houseguests and the general public,” the summary states.
Marcia Coffin said she and her husband purchased the property in 2011 after they moved to Hancock when both of their sets of parents retired in the area. They decided to sell the inn last year to spend more time with family, since the role of innkeeper was often a 24/7 job for both of them, she said.
“We had three grandchildren born and two children married in the time that we were innkeepers, so it was really about them and the opportunity to turn [the inn] over to a fresh set of owners who had the energy and love of it to carry it forward at its best level,” Marcia said.
The couple received “three or four offers within the first few months,” Marcia said, which she noted was a surprise as they expected to be on the market for two to three years.
In their first summer without the inn in 10 years, Marcia said she and Jarvis aren’t going anywhere.
“We’ve been joking with a lot of people, ... [saying] we haven’t been home in 10 years,” Marcia said. “We’re here enjoying the Peterborough Players season, paddling on the ponds and walking and having our grandchildren come and visit us. We’re returning a lot of long overdue dinner invitations of people kind enough to welcome us into the area while we were innkeepers.”
