WINCHESTER — A Hinsdale woman faces several misdemeanor charges after a crash Wednesday on Route 119 in Winchester, police said.
Jody A. Bowne, 50, was taken to Cheshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash, according to a news release from Winchester police.
Police said they were called to investigate a report of an erratic driver on Route 119 shortly before 2 p.m., and while they were trying to find the car, were told it had crashed near the intersection with Union Street.
Bowne was driving a Toyota Corolla east on Route 119 when it crossed the center line, left the road and struck a parked car, which sustained significant damage, the news release said. The Corolla was also heavily damaged, police said.
Police said they also learned the Corolla's owner had reported that Bowne, who was staying with him, had taken the car without his permission while he was sleeping.
She faces misdemeanor charges of DUI, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, and violation-level charges of negligent driving, operating after suspension and license required.
Police say she also had outstanding arrest orders from Cheshire County Superior Court in 2006 stemming from a felony charge of forgery and failure to pay fees associated with the case.