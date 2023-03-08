HINSDALE — Residents will vote on a variety of articles next week during Hinsdale’s annual elections and town meeting.
Here’s a look at what’s on the warrant:
Budget proposal: $5,153,291, up $485,566, or 10.4 percent, from the $4,667,725 budget voters approved last year. Budget Committee Chairman Dennis Nadeau said much of the rise is due to increases in fuel, energy and other costs.
Fire-vehicle bonds: Voters will be asked to authorize $160,000 in bonds to refurbish two fire vehicles. A two-thirds affirmative vote is required for passage.
Other warrant articles: The town will ask voters to consider raising $686,595 for operations of the water department through user fees and $596,481 for the sewer treatment plant via sewer user fees.
Voters will weigh in on whether to authorize a five-year, $254,587 lease for a 10-wheel dump truck. They will also consider a five-year, $240,676 lease of a six-wheel dump truck. The town would own these vehicles at the end of the leases, which contain escape clauses.
Contested race: Paul Barnard (incumbent) and Kelly MacDonell (incumbent) are running for a two-year term as cemetery trustee.
Elections: March 14, 10 a.m., in the Hinsdale Community Center.
Town meeting: March 18, 10 a.m., in the Hinsdale Middle/High School gymnasium, or after the school district meeting is adjourned, whichever comes first.
What do you think are some of the biggest topics to be voted on in March in your town or school district? Just fill out our short community input form at https://bit.ly/40U1CPy
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.