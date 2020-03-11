HINSDALE — Voters elected a new moderator and approved allowing sports betting in town on Tuesday.
Edwin O. Smith won the two-year town moderator term over Matthew Bickford, 324-152. Smith will replace longtime moderator Richard S. Johnson Jr., who stepped down to run for selectman.
Voters also approved, 334-133, a measure to allow sports betting at establishments in town.
The following were elected without contest: Steve Diorio (347 votes) and Richard S. Johnson Jr. (440) for two three-year terms on the selectboard; Alan D. Zavorotny for a one-year term as treasurer (437); Terry Zavorotny for a one-year term as fire chief (438); Maria C. Shaw for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist (459); Jessica Green for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds (419); Karen L. Johnson (446) and Jeana Woodbury (403) for two three-year terms as library trustees; Kelly M. MacDonell for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee (403); Michael Bomba (439), Kenny Howe (398) and William Nebelski (393) for three three-year terms on the budget committee; Sandra S. Golden (403) and Thomas C. Woodbury (410) for two three-year terms on the planning board; and Kenny Howe (404) and James MacDonell (395) for two three-year terms on the board of adjustment.
Mike Darcy received 11 write-in votes for a one-year term on the planning board.
A total of 511 people cast ballots at the polls at Hinsdale Community Center Tuesday, or 19.1 percent of the 2,671 registered voters.
Hinsdale’s annual town meeting is Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Hinsdale High School gym.