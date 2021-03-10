HINSDALE — Voters on Tuesday approved four zoning amendments and elected various town officers in uncontested races.
Three of the zoning amendments create definitions for “multi-use” and “e-commerce,” and allow both uses in the business district. The fourth changes the wording on one of the uses allowed in the roadside commercial district. All passed by wide margins.
Of the town’s 2,899 registered voters, 241 cast ballots. The election was held at the Millstream Community Center.
Elected without contest were Bernard E. Rideout for a three-year term as selectman; Julie M. Seymour for a three-year term as town clerk; Alan D. Zavorotny for a one-year term as town treasurer; Terry Zavorotny for a one-year term as fire chief; Ann Marie Diorio for a three-year term as a trustee of trust funds; Shirley Wolfe for a three-year term as library trustee; Michael D. Abbott for a three-year term as cemetery trustee; Alex Duso, Karen L. Johnson and write-in candidate William Hodgman for three-year terms on the budget committee; and Michael Darcy and Ann Marie Diorio for three-year terms on the planning board.
No candidates were on the ballot for a three-year term on the zoning board of adjustment, and 12 people garnered one write-in vote apiece. Jeana Woodbury will be offered the position after her name was drawn out of a hat.
Town meeting is scheduled for May 1.