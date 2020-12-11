HINSDALE — Schools in town will switch to remote instruction for two weeks after winter break, according to a post on the district's website Friday.
The Hinsdale School Board made the decision "due to high levels of [a]bsenteeism after Thanksgiving break, and in an effort to minimize community spread of Covid," according to the district's website. Hinsdale's winter break is scheduled to run from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4, when fully remote instruction will begin. Students are slated to return to in-person classes on Jan. 19.
Hinsdale students had been going to school in person five days a week since the academic year began Sept. 8. Families also have had the option for their children to learn fully remotely.
The district previously transitioned to remote learning for nearly three weeks beginning Nov. 10, after a student at the high school contracted the coronavirus.
With the decision to go remote after Christmas break, Hinsdale joins a growing list of local districts taking similar steps as COVID-19 cases spike throughout the region.
N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 — which covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — went remote on Nov. 30. SAU 29 is scheduled to return to its hybrid model at the end of winter break on Jan. 4.
The ConVal Regional School District, Fall Mountain Regional School District and the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District all went fully remote last month and plan to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 19.