HINSDALE — Both the elementary school and middle/high school are finishing out the week with remote classes after two students tested positive for COVID-19.
According to separate posts on the Hinsdale School District website, officials learned Wednesday that an elementary school student contracted the viral respiratory illness, and were informed Thursday that a student at the middle/high school also tested positive for COVID-19.
The elementary school student had not been in the building since last Friday, and the older student had not been in school since Monday, according to the district website. The district has worked with the state health department to identify anyone who was in close contact with either of these students. All of those people have been notified, according to the district website.
Hinsdale Elementary School switched to remote learning for Thursday and Friday due to the coronavirus case within the school. Middle/high school students were released early on Thursday, and will have virtual classes Friday. The district's February break is scheduled for next week, according to the school calendar, and all students who attend in-person classes are expected to return to school Monday, March 1.
The school board decided previously that a COVID-19 case within either of the schools would result in an immediate transition to remote learning for 10 days at that school. The Hinsdale district has switched to remote learning twice earlier in the academic year due to coronavirus cases, once in November and again from Jan. 26 to Feb. 8.
Other than these previous switches to remote learning, Hinsdale students have been going to school in person five days a week since the academic year began Sept. 8. Families also have had the option for their children to learn fully remotely.