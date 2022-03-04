HINSDALE — Hinsdale School District voters will consider a $15.8 million budget proposal and potential increases to teacher salaries at the town meeting on Saturday, March 12.
Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: The district’s $15,838,867 budget proposal is up $1,620,576, or 11.4 percent, from the $14,218,291 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles: Voters will be asked to consider an article that calls for increases in salaries and benefits. The proposal is a result of a collective bargaining agreement between the school board and the Hinsdale Federation of Teachers. The article asks for a $135,383 increase for the 2022-23 fiscal year, $141,215 for the 2023-24 fiscal year and $153,407 for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Another article seeks to raise $85,000 to replace bleachers in the high-school gym, while others propose raising $25,000 for the school building maintenance expendable trust fund and $50,000 for the special education expendable trust fund.
Contested races: None.
Elections: Tuesday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Hinsdale Millstream Community Center.
Meeting: Saturday, March 12, in the Robin Beauregard Gymnasium at Hinsdale Middle/High School. The session will start at the end of the town meeting or 10:30 a.m., whichever comes first.