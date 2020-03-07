Operating budget: $14,150,937, up $738,080, or 5.5 percent from the $13,412,857 voters approved last year.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.
Hot topics: Voters will again consider whether to move from the traditional school district meeting form of governance to the official ballot. A similar article is on the town's warrant. The measure, which will be voted on by ballot during the school district meeting, must pass by a three-fifths vote.
Other warrant articles include: Adding up to $75,000 to the school building maintenance expendable trust fund from any available year-end budget surplus from the 2019-20 year.
Contested races: Julia Kilelee, incumbent Sean Leary, Amanda Sweetser, April Anderson, Krystal Gaffney and Ken Howe running for two, three-year seats on the school board.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Hinsdale Community Center.
School district meeting: Saturday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m. or when town meeting adjourns, whichever occurs first, in the Robin Beauregard Gymnasium at Hinsdale High School.