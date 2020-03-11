HINSDALE — Voters re-elected an incumbent and added a new member to the school board Tuesday.
Julia Kilelee (224 votes) and incumbent Sean Leary (211 votes) won three-year seats over April Anderson (199 votes), Ken Howe (116 votes), Krystal Gaffney (98 votes), and Amanda Sweetser (71 votes).
A total of 511 people cast ballots at the polls at the Millstream Community Center Tuesday, or 19.1 percent of the town’s 2,671 registered voters.
Hinsdale School District’s annual meeting is Saturday at 10:30 a.m. or when town meeting adjourns, whichever occurs first, in the Hinsdale High School gymnasium.