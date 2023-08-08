The Hinsdale School District is recruiting vendors to promote local businesses and organizations from around the Monadnock Region at its upcoming health fair.
The school district's health fair is scheduled for Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hinsdale Middle / High School gymnasium.
In addition to vendors, the event is open to residents of the community, according to David Fields, who has been a coordinator of the district's health committee for the past several months. Fields has also been a special education teacher at Hinsdale Elementary School for five years.
“The big push right now is to get vendors here and let them know that we’re offering free space to get the chance to meet and get new clients,” Fields said. “It gives [businesses] an opportunity to meet some people in the community who might not reach out to them.”
Fields, of Westmoreland, hopes the fair will feature health service providers, as well as local athletic businesses.
“We’re looking for any vendors in the healthcare industry, as well as any martial art studios, hospitals, therapists, anybody who would like to attend,” Fields, 60, said.
The health fair will be centered around kids and adults and will be the first event organizedby the district’s five-member health committee. Previously, the only health fairs that were held by the district were for students and not open to the public, Fields said.
As a health committee member, Fields added that his personal passion in putting together an event like this comes from his love of helping the community be healthier. In practicing that dedication, he also advocates for biking and runs a local biking club.
“Hopefully we can make an influence on the whole community,” Fields said.
The gym doors will be open and visitors are welcome to come straight in, he said. Giveaways and raffles will also be elements of the fair.
The Health Committee has sent around 100 businesses invitations to attend, and there are around 15 to 20 that have confirmed participation. Among those will be Keene YMCA, Hinsdale Fire Department and Granite Gorge, Fields said.
“It’s hopefully going to provide people access to a whole bunch of services and things [residents] may not have known before,” Fields said.
