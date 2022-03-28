HINSDALE — The Hinsdale School District has named a new principal of Hinsdale Middle/High School, to start this summer.
John Barth will succeed Ann Freitag when she retires June 30, the district said in a news release Monday morning. Freitag has been principal since 2012.
Barth, a Richmond resident, is wrapping up his sixth year as principal of Mascenic Regional High School in New Ipswich, according to Ann Marie Diorio, executive assistant to Hinsdale Superintendent Wayne Woolridge. Before joining Mascenic, Barth spent a year as assistant principal at Stevens High School in Claremont. From 2006 to 2014, he was principal of Conant High School in Jaffrey. He has also worked as an assistant principal and guidance counselor at Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey Center, according to Diorio.
Hinsdale Middle/High School currently has 250 students. Last Tuesday, Barth interviewed at the school with faculty, student and parent groups, Diorio said, and the school board interviewed him that evening. He was offered a contract and accepted last week.
"I'm really excited about going to Hinsdale," Barth said in an interview Monday. "Its a nice small school." He added that he was impressed by the students, faculty and administrators he's met within the district.
Barth's tenure at Conant High ended when he and another teacher at the school, Leonard A. Holmes, were placed on administrative leave and subsequently resigned, according to previous Sentinel reporting. The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District declined, at the time, to share details about the circumstances of either leave. On Monday, Barth said he is unable to provide additional information due to an agreement with the district.
All together, Barth has 37 years of experience in educational administration, leadership and teaching, according to the Hinsdale district’s news release Monday.
“He has a solid leadership background, knowledge of assessment, and the challenges of preparing middle and high school students for career and college readiness,” the release says.
He's scheduled to start in his new role at Hinsdale Middle/High School on July 1.