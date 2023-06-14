HINSDALE — David Ryan, current superintendent of the Exeter Region Cooperative School District, will be the new interim superintendent of the Hinsdale School District for the 2023-24 school year, N.H. School Administrative Unit 92 announced in a news release Wednesday.
Ryan will replace Hinsdale's current interim superintendent, Kim Caron. Caron took the position Jan. 3, after the retirement of Wayne E. Woolridge, who held the position from 2015 to December 2022.
Ryan has 23 years of experience in public educational leadership, according to the news release. He has worked as a superintendent, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, principal and assistant principal. He has also served as adjunct faculty at the University of New Hampshire and Southern New Hampshire University for graduate and doctoral education programs, according to the release.
In addition, Ryan has served as chair of the New England Regional Council of the College Board.
"I think my primary job will be to build early relationships with as many community members as possible, and to learn about the culture and systems that Hinsdale has in place," Ryan said in an email to The Sentinel. "As someone who works from a learner-centered core position, I look forward to meeting our students and staff to learn about how I can best serve them."
Ryan’s contract is a year-long commitment, and he was chosen because of his experience working at multiple schools in a New Hampshire school district, said April Anderson, Hinsdale School Board chair.
“We liked that he came from a bigger district, so he might be able to bring some of that knowledge into our smaller district,” Anderson said. “It’ll be helpful to have somebody with New Hampshire experience.”
Ryan’s contract with the Exeter Region Cooperative School District ends June 30 after a mutual agreement with the SAU 16 school board to part ways, according to an article the N.H. Union Leader published last June.
Ryan said he wanted to explore working with a single town and school board versus several towns, districts and boards.
"Five years in a complex governance structure such as SAU 16, especially [through] a pandemic, was the most challenging role in my career and I did not want to commit to additional years knowing I was not inclined to remain in the position," he said.
He faced backlash from some community members in 2021 after students' COVID-19 vaccination status at Exeter High School's prom was designated with marks on unvaccinated students' hands, the Union Leader reported.
In a typical year, providing oversight of the prom is the high school principal's responsibility, Ryan said via email to The Sentinel.
"Despite our strict instructions not to ask for vaccination status, it falls on me to ensure that those instructions are carried out and in this case, they were not," Ryan said. "... Since 2021 was not a typical year, we should have given the planning more of our attention."
Anderson was not immediately reachable Wednesday evening via a follow-up call for comment.
Caron announced in April that he would not extend his six-month contract as Hinsdale's interim superintendent for personal reasons, according to Anderson.
She said the board chose to find another interim superintendent instead of hiring someone on a more permanent basis because of the short notice of Caron's exit.
“We really didn’t want to rush into making a permanent decision,” Anderson said. “And we really wanted to give it the time and breath it needed for the actual superintendent committee to find a permanent replacement.”
The vacancy for interim superintendent was posted on Schoolspring, a website used to recruit employees in education, in April, shortly after Caron's exit announcement. Ryan was chosen by a selection committee of school board members Anderson, Holly Kennedy, Jeana Woodbury, Kaylah Hemlow and Kendra Gardner; Jodie Holmquist, the school district business administrator; and Caron.
The search for a permanent replacement will begin in the fall, and the position will be posted once again on Schoolspring, Anderson said.
Ryan can choose to reapply when the time comes, and his decision would be welcomed by the school board if he does, Anderson said.
