HINSDALE — A rollover crash Sunday evening sent two people to the hospital, according to police.
Hinsdale police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Brattleboro Road around 6:45 p.m. and found both the driver and passenger had been ejected, Sgt. Joshua Murray said in a news release Tuesday morning.
Murray identified the two as Carol Maynard and Stephanie Murano, both 28. He said Maynard was in stable but critical condition and Murano had non-critical injuries.
Murray said Murano is from Brookline, Vt., but did not have an up-to-date address for Maynard.
Both were taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, then transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for further treatment, according to the release.
Murray declined to release details about the cause of the crash because it is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Hinsdale Police Department at 336-5723.