HINSDALE — The town and school district will hold traditional town meetings for at least another year.
Voters on Saturday rejected attempts to switch to the so-called SB2 style of voting, in which business is conducted at the ballot box rather than a legislative session in a town hall or school gym.
Articles proposing a move to SB2 appeared on the town and school warrants. Both had been submitted by citizen petition. The measures required approval of three-fifths of voters in attendance. Votes were taken by ballot.
The town and school-district meetings were held back-to-back at the Hinsdale High School gym. At least 189 of Hinsdale’s 2,664 registered voters attended the town session; fewer stayed for the school meeting.
During the second session, a couple of residents argued that the traditional format leads to voters making more informed decisions because they must show up in person for a meeting that often includes questioning of public officials and detailed explanations of warrant articles.
“You lose that ability to have that conversation and be fully informed at the moment you vote by doing SB2,” resident Matt Kennedy said.
SB2 jurisdictions hold deliberative sessions at which residents can debate and amend articles. The sessions happen weeks before the actual vote, and attendance is not required to cast a ballot.
But resident Dan Seymour pointed out that SB2 allows people who can’t make it to a meeting on a particular Saturday to have a voice.
“This meeting happens, whether it’s SB2 or here. The deliberative session for SB2 is this meeting,” he said. “The difference is, if you are out of town or you’re gonna be out of town, you can have an absentee ballot.
Voters then moved on to the school district’s operating budget, proposed at $14,150,937.
Resident Michael McGrath proposed an amendment to cut the budget to $13,412,857, equal to the current year’s operating budget, which voters approved a year ago.
McGrath later told a reporter that he’s worried about how much property taxes have gone up in recent years, especially as he gets closer to retirement age. “It’s just too much,” he said.
Hinsdale’s overall tax rate — a combination of money raised for the schools, the town and the county — shot up from $26.93 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2016 to $35.20 two years later, before declining to $34.07 last year.
School board Chairwoman Holly Kennedy said the district has new revenue — including additional state funding of $620,683 — that offsets the budget increase, so the education-related tax rate is expected to remain flat.
District administrators explained that the most significant cost increase was personnel, due to contractually obligated raises, increases in health-insurance costs and staffing adjustments, including a new fourth-grade teacher that the principal has said is needed to serve the incoming class. Combined, these accounted for a $590,000ww increase.
Special education costs also went up $90,000, according to information presented by the district.
While some residents were skeptical, others defended the spending as necessary to maintain quality.
One resident, who declined to give his name, said the budget committee had gone over the budget in detail and made cuts before presenting it to voters.
“You don’t trust them, vote them out,” he said. “Don’t sit there, take $738,000. You want to do that, go to Winchester.”
Four days earlier, Winchester School District voters had approved a budget that slashed $1.6 million from the school board’s requested number. School board members have warned they will have to scale back kindergarten, stop busing high schoolers to Keene and make other painful cuts.
McGrath’s amendment ultimately failed, and the original budget passed on a voice vote.
Earlier, during the town meeting, residents asked questions about proposals to save up for a new fire station and for fire department equipment, as well as a lease of a police cruiser and a $10,000 contribution to the Hinsdale Historical Society.
Each article ultimately passed, despite an attempt to lower the $100,000 proposed for the fire station fund to $50,000.
The tentative plan is to put a fire station proposal on next year’s warrant, according to Mike Darcy, the outgoing chair of the selectboard.
The police cruiser article was amended slightly due to a revised estimate from town officials. The four-year lease-to-purchase agreement totals $32,114, with the first year’s payment being $9,048. The police department will spend $18,000 out of the current fiscal year’s budget to equip the cruiser, interim Police Chief Andrew Lavoie said.
Voters also approved a $4,518,996 operating budget for the town, up $235,569, or 5.5 percent, over the one approved a year ago; budgets of $559,213 for the water department and $407,892 for the sewer-treatment plant; $35,000 for crushing gravel; $25,000 to replace streetlights with LEDs; and several smaller transfers from the year-end fund balance.