WOODFORD, Vt. — A Hinsdale man died in a motor-vehicle crash early Monday evening, Vermont State Police announced later that night.
Based on their initial investigation, police say Robert Bell, 39, was driving a Subaru Impreza east on Vermont Route 9 in Woodford when his vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Ram transit van head on. The driver of that vehicle, 47-year-old Caroline Wasser of Gardiner, N.Y., was taken to Southern Vermont Medical Center for what police believed to be minor injuries.
Bell, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, according to police. In a news release about the crash, police said he had been driving above the speed limit but did not specify further.
Both vehicles were totaled.
Vermont State Police responded to the scene just after 5:45 p.m. and were assisted by the Bennington Police Department, Bennington Rescue, Bennington Rural Fire Department, the Vermont Agency of Transportation, the medical examiner's office and Walt's Towing.
Police ask anyone who saw the crash to contact Trooper Tyler Silva of the Shaftsbury, Vt., barracks at 802-422-5421.