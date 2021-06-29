HINSDALE — Police believe that multiple reports Tuesday of a man waving a gun near Walmart in Hinsdale were likely prompted by someone brandishing a pellet gun, according to Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj.
Hinsdale police received multiple calls shortly after noon about someone with a gun at a nearby intersection on Route 119, Rataj announced in a news release later that day.
Officers searched the area, with assistance from the Chesterfield and Brattleboro police departments as well as the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office, but did not find the man, he stated. Police also found no evidence that a gun was fired, according to the release.
Rataj told The Sentinel on Tuesday that police concluded the man probably had a pellet gun based on reports earlier Tuesday of a separate incident in the same area involving a man with that type of weapon.
The man — a white male, roughly 5'10", wearing a blue plaid shirt with a black or camouflage backpack — was last seen in downtown Brattleboro, according to the news release. In the release, Rataj asked that anyone who sees him report his location to the police.
The Hinsdale Police Department can be reached at 336-5723.