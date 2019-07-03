HINSDALE — Police say they’ve identified a suspect who tried to forcibly take a child in a store Monday.
In a Facebook post, Hinsdale police said a man approached the girl, who is under 12, while she was with her mother in Walmart, grabbing her and pushing her toward the exit. The mother noticed and was able to take her child and put her in the shopping cart, police said. The incident happened between 4:30 and 5 p.m., police said.
After sharing a photo of the suspect on Facebook Tuesday, police said they have identified him and the investigation is ongoing.