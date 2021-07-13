HINSDALE — The town's police department issued a missing person alert via Facebook Tuesday afternoon.
Michael Aldieri, 43, lives with his father in Hinsdale and was last seen walking around downtown Hinsdale late the night before, according to Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj. Aldieri's father reported him missing early Tuesday morning.
According to police, Aldieri is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds.
Aldieri spends much of his time at home, and it was "highly unusual" for him to be out that late and not return home, according to Rataj.
"For him to go walking at night and not come back — it's outside his normal behavior," Rataj said.
Rataj added that he doesn't believe Aldieri is in danger, but thinks he might be in Winchester, Brattleboro or Greenfield.
Anyone who has seen Aldieri can call the Hinsdale Police Department at 336-5723.