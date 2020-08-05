HINSDALE — Students will return to school buildings in the new academic year with a number of health and safety measures designed to mitigate the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hinsdale School Board voted 3-2 Wednesday night to accept the recommendations of the district's school reopening steering committee, with several modifications including making masks mandatory for all students when they cannot maintain physical distance. The district's plan only recommended masks for students, and required them for staff members.
Hinsdale's plan, which administrators first presented to the board on July 22, calls for Hinsdale Elementary School students to return to full in-person classes, with physical distancing and precautions in place. In classes where appropriate physical distance cannot be achieved, students will be split into two groups, each of which will spend part of the day in the classroom, and part of the day learning remotely from elsewhere in the building.
Students at Hinsdale Middle/High School will also report to school five days a week, but will be broken into two groups that alternate days of in-class instruction and days of "ancillary instruction" supervised by a staff member in another part of the building, according to the plan. On those days, students will tune in to their classes using videoconferencing technology from elsewhere in the building to reduce class volumes and promote physical distancing.
Public schools statewide transitioned to remote learning in mid-March due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic and remained that way through the end of the school year. After Gov. Chris Sununu released the state’s reopening guidance on July 14, largely leaving final decisions up to individual school districts, public schools throughout the Monadnock Region have been working toward finalizing their reopening plans.
At Hinsdale's board meeting Wednesday, which was held at the SAU conference room and broadcast live before an audience of about 100 people on Zoom, board Chair Sean Leary and Vice Chair Holly Kennedy voted against the district's plan. They both argued that schools should begin the year fully remotely, and the district should pick a date to reassess whether they could return to some form of in-person instruction.
"I think we should spend these weeks before school starts tightening up our remote-learning plan ... [and] setting up very clear expectations for all involved — staff, students, parents, everybody involved," Kennedy said.
All families in the district will be able to choose a fully remote option for their children if they are not comfortable returning to in-person classes, though the district is still working out the details for that model. The district also has a plan in place to transition to full remote learning if COVID-19 cases spike in the area.
For now, though, board member Kaylah Hemlow said the district has "so many different procedures and policies … that we can at least attempt going back." She added that remote learning takes an economic toll on families, many of whom rely on schools for childcare in addition to education.
"In Hinsdale, we have zero COVID cases right now, and we do have a lot of families who struggle," Hemlow said. "We have a high percent of [students who receive] free and reduced lunch. And schools don’t just provide education."
Hinsdale's reopening steering committee consisted of 23 administrators, staff members and parents who have been working since May to design the back-to-school plan. The group developed the 64-page document based on state and federal public health guidance, as well as the results of a survey of district and staff members. The full plan is available on the district's website at www.hnhsd.org.
Now that the board has approved the plan, district leaders can develop specific strategies to implement it, Superintendent Wayne Woolridge said during the meeting. School board member Julia Kilelee added, though, that the plan is designed to be flexible, and can change to meet the needs of the community.
"Please keep in mind that the current pandemic dictates that this plan be somewhat fluid and that what is decided tonight will be what our reopening plan looks like as of today," she said. "The situation will be monitored closely, and any adjustments needed will be acted upon quickly."
Board members began discussing fall sports at the meeting Wednesday night, but did not make a decision on the matter. The board is scheduled to vote on fall sports protocols at its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 10.