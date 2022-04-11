HINSDALE — Community leaders are looking to start a chamber of commerce to support Hinsdale businesses.
"We're minutes away from Interstate 91. We can attract a lot of attention," said Police Chief Charles Rataj, one of the organizers of the effort. "Maybe if we can put on some fantastic events we will spur people to come in and spend money."
When he was hired in March 2020, Rataj spoke with the Hinsdale Economic Development Corp. on ways to expand the town's economy, he said. One of his suggestions was starting a chamber of commerce that could act as a network for business owners, similar to what he'd seen in Newport, where he served on the police force and as a member of the town's Rotary Club.
"I noticed that [Hinsdale] didn't have anything for businesses," Rataj said. "We need to be able to sustain our businesses and help them grow."
Michael Darcy, president and director of Hinsdale Economic Development Corp., said that a chamber would build strong relationships between business owners and town leaders, and provide a forum for business owners to share any concerns.
The idea has already received traction within the Hinsdale business community.
As part of a survey by the planning board in January, local businesses were asked whether they'd be interested in joining a Hinsdale Chamber of Commerce, said Kathryn Lynch, the town's community development coordinator.
"We got very positive responses," said Lynch, who noted that all 15 businesses that responded to the survey were supportive of the idea. A meeting is planned for May 5 at noon at the Millstream Community Center on Main Street to gauge interest.
Town officials said they did not know of any Hinsdale businesses that were part of neighboring chambers of commerce, such as the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber and the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce (the town of Hinsdale and Hinsdale Middle/High School are listed as members of the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber).
Darcy said a chamber of commerce is long overdue for Hinsdale.
"I think as a community, Hinsdale tends to identify as a bedroom community of Brattleboro and Keene," Darcy said. "As such it's relied on making use of resources in those communities."