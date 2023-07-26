HINSDALE —Hinsdale Middle/High School library has been renamed the Doris B. Smith Memorial Library, after a former teacher and the school's first librarian.
Around 75 people, including 17 members of Doris’ family, community members, alumni, past and present staff and administrators, attended a renaming ceremony on July 21 to commemorate her.
During the event, a photo of Doris, along with a plaque she received from the town selectboard when she retired from the school district in 1981, was unveiled to be displayed at the library's entrance.
“The Doris B. Smith Memorial Library will stand as a reminder of all her dedication to the Hinsdale School District’s children's past, present and future. May it inspire all who enter to embrace the power of knowledge and strive for excellence in all their endeavors,” April Anderson, the school board chair, stated in a news release on Tuesday evening.
Prior to the state mandating all public schools have a library within the school premises in the late 1950s, the high school was located on 20 Main St.
There wasn’t any space in the former school building, so Doris dedicated a portion of her classroom to hold books and periodicals for students, according to the release.
The school established a new building in 1963, which included a library that Doris became the first official librarian of, while continuing to teach English, civics and economics.
She was "dedicated" and "responsible" for ordering and cataloguing all the books for the library, according to the news release.
Doris also served as an assistant principal of the school for several years. She retired from the school district in 1981.
“For her, knowledge was power, and it was a way to communicate, and so for her to able to teach students and give them that knowledge or guide them in that journey was a massive part of who she was,” Melissa, Doris' granddaughter, said.
Melissa, 35, attended and spoke at the event and shared how her grandmother cared deeply for students and learning.
When Melissa and her sister were growing up, although their grandmother had already retired, she always took interest in their schoolwork.
When Melissa was attending Hinsdale for high school, she would hear many stories of Doris' time as a teacher from her former colleagues, she said.
“To see the library dedication come to fruition, and to see how many folks turned out to honor her and support us or celebrate with us, the family, this milestone was a huge indication of the legacy that maybe we weren’t even aware of,” Melissa said at the event.
Melissa had been working alongside her father, John, since the early 2000s to find a way to honor Doris for her years of contribution as an educator.
“I think it’s a nice way to honor her,” Melissa said. “I hope it inspires the next generation of students to explore their curiosities there and fall down the rabbit hole of possibilities from an educational standpoint.”
Doris passed away in 2003 and left a legacy of a passion for learning and for empowering students through education, Melissa said.
