WINCHESTER — A 22-year-old Hinsdale man has died after losing control of an off-road vehicle Sunday afternoon in Winchester, according to the N.H. Department of Fish and Game.
Fish and Game responded to the Reservoir Road area of Pisgah State Park around 2:15 p.m. after the man apparently lost control of his trail bike riding north on the road and crashed into a tree, according to a news release from the department Sunday night. The man was found unresponsive a short time later by a companion who was also riding, and that person immediately called 911.
The man's name is being withheld until his family has been notified, Fish and Game said.
The Winchester police and fire departments, Winchester Ambulance, the Hinsdale Fire Department and Diluzio Ambulance Service all responded and attempted to provide aid to the victim, but were unsuccessful.
Conservation officers investigating the crash were assisted by the Winchester Fire Department and the N.H. Medical Examiner's Office and the Hinsdale Police Department and Cheshire County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center assisted Fish and Game.
This is the second serious off-highway recreational vehicle crash on Reservoir Road in the past week. On July 25, Timothy Fiset Jr., 25, of Winchester suffered serious injuries after he was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled over, Fish and Game said last week.