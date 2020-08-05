WINCHESTER — The authorities on Wednesday released the name of the man who died in an off-road vehicle crash Sunday.
The man was Shawn Cole Jr., 22, of Hinsdale, according to Fish and Game Lt. Bill Boudreau.
The N.H. Department of Fish and Game said previously that it had responded to Pisgah State Park around 2:15 p.m. that afternoon. Cole apparently lost control of his trail bike while riding north on Reservoir Road, crashed into a tree and was found unresponsive by a companion, the department said.
Sunday’s crash was the second serious one on Reservoir Road in the span of a week. According to Fish and Game, Timothy Fiset Jr., 25, of Winchester, suffered serious injuries July 25 when he was ejected from his off-road vehicle. A spokeswoman for the hospital that treated him was not able to provide information about his condition.