A Hinsdale man who pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child sexual abuse images was among those sentenced recently in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Antonio Marrero, 37, pleaded guilty in August to possessing the images in Hinsdale in 2013. He was sentenced to three years’ probation, in addition to a prison sentence of five to 10 years suspended on condition of good behavior.
According to court documents, police said they identified more than 30 illicit digital images as a result of processing evidence seized from Marrero’s Plain Road home in 2013. The case was forwarded to federal prosecutors in 2016, but they did not move ahead with the case, and Marrero was indicted by Cheshire County grand jurors earlier this year.