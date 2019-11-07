HINSDALE — Police arrested a town resident Wednesday on charges of possession of child sexual abuse images, according to a news release from the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard L. Hunter, 54, was arraigned Thursday in Cheshire County Superior Court on four counts of the felony charge. He pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance, according to Todd Faulkner, a lieutenant in the sheriff’s office and the Hinsdale police chief.
A search warrant was executed Wednesday at Hunter’s home, and police arrested him after finding material on digital devices, Faulkner said in the news release.
In addition to the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office — an affiliate of the N.H. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force — the Hinsdale Police Department, the Grafton County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and N.H. State Police assisted in the investigation, according to the release.