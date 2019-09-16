BRATTLEBORO — A Hinsdale man was arrested after allegedly crashing into the side of a bridge and hitting another vehicle Friday, according to police.
At about 4:45 p.m. Friday, a Brattleboro police officer saw a vehicle violate traffic laws on Canal Street, according to a news release from the Brattleboro Police Department. Before the officer could stop the vehicle, the driver, Sean S. Wall, 45, of Hinsdale, turned onto Brook Street and drove through Frost Place at a high rate of speed, the news release says.
Wall crashed into the side of the bridge that spans Elliot Street at Frost Place, and hit another vehicle driving on Elliot Street, according to the release. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, it says.
Wall was treated for minor injuries at the scene and charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was released and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court’s Windham Criminal Division on Oct. 29, according to the release.
Brattleboro police were not reachable for more information this morning.