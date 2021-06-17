HINSDALE — Hinsdale High School has announced the five students with the highest grade-point averages in the Class of 2021. Hinsdale's commencement was Saturday, June 12, at Heritage Park.
The class valedictorian is Audrey Martin, daughter of Douglas and Tanya Martin. A multi-sport athlete who excels in soccer and basketball, her activities while at Hinsdale High also included serving as co-president of Hinsdale’s National Honor Society and as a member of the Student Athletic Leadership Team (SALT). Through NHS and SALT, she has continuously given back to her community, volunteering for and organizing events that support the Hinsdale community.
She has a passion for telling stories as expressed in her writing and plans to pursue this passion at Salve Regina University this fall.
The class salutatorian is Arth Patel, son of Lavesh and Nimisha Patel. During his time at Hinsdale High, he played soccer, basketball and baseball, serving as captain of the basketball team his junior and senior years. His activities also included serving as co-president of the National Honor Society, as a treasurer of his class, and as an active member of the Student Athletic Leadership Team, where he has contributed to his community through service.
This fall, he will work toward a pre-med track at UMass Amherst and one day hopes to be an orthopedic surgeon.
Olivia Pangelinan, daughter of Gerren and Janet Pangelinan, was a three-sport athlete throughout her high-school years, serving as captain of the basketball team her junior year. Her activities also included serving as class president, through which she organized class events, advocated for her peers and was a leader for her class community. She has taken numerous college-level dual-enrollment courses to give herself a jumpstart on a future in criminal justice.
She wants to work in law enforcement as an FBI detective and plans to start this path by continuing her education with River Valley Community College before her eventual journey to Quantico for the FBI Academy.
Megan Kemp, daughter of Jeff and Tammy Kemp, spent much of her high-school time employed, holding numerous leadership positions along the way. She exceled academically, particularly in high-level STEM courses such as AP calculus and honors chemistry. Her activities while at Hinsdale High School included being on the robotics team, and she is considering a career in the medical field.
She plans to work toward her licensed nursing assistant certification and eventually move on to a nursing program.
Daisy Macdonald, daughter of Richard and Elizabeth Macdonald, excels academically in a variety of subjects and is particularly passionate about writing. This year, she took AP literature and composition, as well as a college dual-enrollment composition course. Her activities while at Hinsdale High included yearbook club, travel club and captaining the robotics club, and she founded a book club this year.
She plan to work toward a degree in English from Emerson College.